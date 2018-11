“[I] thought I was hallucinating. I have never felt anything like this in my life. Laying in bed watching CNN.”

–Jessica Simpson on Twitter

There you have it, ladies and gentleman, CNN has generated feelings that Jessica Simpson has never felt before and caused her to think she was hallucinating.

Ok, ok, so she’s talking about the earthquake that took place in Tokyo on Tuesday, but is it a coincidence that she phrased it like that? We think not.