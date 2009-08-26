Loose Lips: Zoe Saldana

“I love acting with men…I tend to gravitate toward roles in movies where I get to be the only girl…I’ve never helped any girl get the quarterback. I left with the quarterback.”

–Zoe Saldana

Sounds like a cat fight in the making… But, with movies like Star Trek, Guess Who and Center Stage, to name a few, one would never have guessed… I wouldn’t want to be up against you for a role, maybe this is your way of telling all the other actresses to watch out? But seriously, it’s not like we’d actually try and compete with you or anything…

