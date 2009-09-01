Loose Lips…and Then Some: Whitney Port

“I just want to live a normal life.”

–Whitney Port

So stop signing on to do bad reality shows…and then spin-offs of said shows in different cities.

Now may also be a good time to announce that Whitney will be debuting her new collection, Whitney Eve during NY Fashion Week. She’ll be showing on September 10 at 2PM, right between Nicholas K and Mara Hoffman (who- surprise, surprise- are also represented by People’s Revolution, a little string-pulling a la Kelly Cutrone, anyone?)

It seems as though only last Fashion Week she was working backstage at DVF…that might be because it’s true. Last we checked, normal people with normal lives don’t progress from backstage interns to debuting their own collections in the span of one season.

Oh, and don’t think we weren’t going to address the huge elephant in this room: I know what you’re thinking. Yes, that’s a backpack and her leggings are made of Smurf skin.

I swear we love you.