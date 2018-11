“I live a very adult life. What am I going to do, hang out with high-school kids? I just can’t relate to what they talk about … I would eat a boy my age alive.”

–Taylor Momsen in Teen Vogue

Really now, would you? Or would you just sketch a few more layers of black eyeliner under your eyes and write a journal entry titled: “I Let My Mullet Grow out and Still, No One Will Date Me.”