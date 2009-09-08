Loose Lips: Manolo Blahnik

“If people talk to me about Sex and the City, I get sick…It’s sweet but it becomes too much and I don’t feel comfortable. I have never wanted to be a celebrity designer…. we had a very good year last year, thanks to those stupid satin shoes [worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in the movie]. That shoe saved our company.”

–Manolo Blahnik on becoming a household name, post-Sex and the City success.

We love Manolo Blahnik; well, mostly we just love his shoes. We also love (more like obsess over) Sex and the City and all of our fave NYC gals, if you haven’t already noticed; therefore, a battle of words between the two is not exactly the kind of fight we’d like to get in the middle of.

You’d think he would at least show some gratitude, but alas, he never wanted the fame. Ohh, the fame! Sigh! What tragedy! We feel really horrible for Mr. Blahnik, we do. And we’re wondering if this may be the reason our stalking skills have spotted SJP running all over town in Loubs recently in the place of her usual Manolos. The rumored tiffs between SJP and Kim Cattrall just may not be as juicy as this one…