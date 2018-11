“Beauty is grace and confidence. I’ve learned to accept and appreciate what nature gave me.”

–Lindsay Lohan

Let’s tackle and destroy what “nature” gave you, Ginger.

Boobs: small today, big tomorrow. Hair color: red yesterday, blonde today, brown tomorrow. Skin color: white today, orange tomorrow. Waist size: zero today, four tomorrow. Freckles: here today, gone tomorrow. Sexual orientation: gay today, straight tomorrow. What now, Linds; what now?

