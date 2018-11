“I’m a single girl. I like to have a good time. I just sleep with the guys in the band all the time because it’s easier.”

–Lady Gaga

First of all, we knew you weren’t kidding when you sang “I wanna take a ride on your discostick”…WE JUST DIDN’T KNOW YOU WERE RIDING YOUR BANDMATES. Second, we hope you’re “having fun” safely, wearing head to toe latex doesn’t ensure protection against STI’s. Keep it in your leather underpants.

That said, oh Gaga, we love your guts.