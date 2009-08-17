StyleCaster
Loose Lips: Kourtney Kardashian

Anne
“My boobs got huge right away. They got so sore, that if anyone even brushed up near me, I would scream.”
Kourtney Kardashian

Not that I’ve had a baby, but I’m pretty sure if you’re already screaming, you’re in for a long nine months, Kourtney.

