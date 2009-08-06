Loose Lips: Karl Lagerfeld

“Ask yourself, are you sure this world is for you? And are you sure you are the right person to survive in this world? The world of fashion; a world with no rules, no laws?”

-Karl Lagerfeld

Gulp. From the upcoming fashion advice guide, The Teen Vogue Handbook: An Insider’s Guide to a Career in Fashion, Uncle Karl gives what will most likely be the biggest wake-up call to every FIT student. Sometimes, we need a punch in the face rather than an inspirational message involving reaching for stars and sliding down rainbows to realize our dreams.