“I came in the Dawson’s Creek era; it was all about tiny guys who looked like teenagers, and I haven’t looked like a teenager ever. So I was, like, auditioning to be their dads. At 25.”

-John Hamm as told to Elle.com, on his arrival in Hollywood

We’re pretty sure the role would have been “sexy” dad. And if Pacey got to get with a hot teacher, they can at least return the favor. Jen would have obliged.