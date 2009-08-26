Loose Lips: Hillary Duff

“For somebody living in Middle America that lives a completely normal life with a normal job and normal clothes and normal school and normal family, it seems that celebrities aren’t even real… They watch us on TV and they see into our lives, and we’re larger than life for them, and that’s why people get so interested because they see so much stuff they don’t have.”

–Hillary Duff

Easy there, Duff. Your claim to fame is the Disney channel a la Lizzie McGuire and the sudden face transformation you went through two years ago.

Signed,

Normal girl with normal family and normal job and normal clothes.