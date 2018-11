“Many of you have asked if I have any tips on how to get leggings on quicker. My in-house leggings guru advises rubbing onto your legs a paste made from five spoonfuls of extra-virgin olive oil, turbinado sugar, and coarsely ground fair-trade coffee. If you have any further problems, then next week I’ll be recommending a truly great creative-leggings clinic.”

–Gwyneth Paltrow in Vanity Fair

…Or you can just pull them up your legs. What kind of hurry are these people in?