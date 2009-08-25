Loose Lips: E.Jean

“At the end of the four months, if you don’t have a job and an awesome place to live, I will become your intern.”

–E.Jean, Elle advice columnist, after offering an internship to Bri, a homeless girl who blogs for homelesstales.com.

There’s potential karma for you…offer a homeless girl an unpaid internship. I thought interning for a year with no pay and existing on Annie’s Mac and Cheese in Brooklyn was bad, but um…really?! (Said in classic SNL Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers fashion.) Really?! You’re going to step out of your cozy loft daily for four months, knowing she’s stepping out of…a box? Then you’re going to send her to Starbucks and have her make copies for you? Really?! Man, and we thought Mother Theresa was a pretty nice lady…