“I would die to do a collaboration with Target or H&M. They should call me.”

–Betsey Johnson

Well, we think you should do a collaboration with The Limited Too. Remember them?? You were only cool in middle school if you had a Limited Too limited edition sparkle tee. Picture gaggles of girls in tulle and taffetta begging their mom for pink hair extensions. It would be like PowerPuff Girls come to life. Get on that collab, Limited Too! (If you still exist…)