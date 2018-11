“I liked Lindsay fine, but we were never friends.”

–Amanda Seyfried, on Mean Girls

What does that say to you, Linds? The girl whose breasts could tell when it was raining wasn’t even friends with you…and that was when you were hot. I’ll bet Amanda, Rachel McAdams, and that chick from Party of Five had a Burn Book and it was all about you and how often you said ‘crack.’ And how your nailbeds sucked and you wanted to have your muffin buttered. God, that was such a good movie.