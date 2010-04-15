Loomstate Throws a Raucous Earth Day 40th Anniversary Party

Becka Diamond and Pamela Love

What do you get when you stick 40 drummers in a room with eco-friendly fashion enthusiasts, psychics and Becka Diamond? Well, an outrageous carnival-esque fte thrown by sustainable fashion label Loomstate, of course. Last night, guests at the Hudson Hotel’s Good Units club must have thought the earthquake epidemic had finally hit NYC, as 40 drummers pounded on their bongos in celebration of Earth Day’s 40th Anniversary. Seems like the noise didn’t bother the party guests at least. Check out the night in pictures below.



Loomstate designers Scott Mackinlay Hahn and Rogan Gregory



Rogan Gregory and Julie Gilhart



Skye Parrott, Becka Diamond, and Sarah Staudinger.

All photos courtesy of Loomstate.



