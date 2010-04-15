StyleCaster
Loomstate Throws a Raucous Earth Day 40th Anniversary Party

Becka Diamond and Pamela Love

What do you get when you stick 40 drummers in a room with eco-friendly fashion enthusiasts, psychics and Becka Diamond? Well, an outrageous carnival-esque fte thrown by sustainable fashion label Loomstate, of course. Last night, guests at the Hudson Hotel’s Good Units club must have thought the earthquake epidemic had finally hit NYC, as 40 drummers pounded on their bongos in celebration of Earth Day’s 40th Anniversary. Seems like the noise didn’t bother the party guests at least. Check out the night in pictures below.

90800 1271355347 Loomstate Throws a Raucous Earth Day 40th Anniversary Party
Loomstate designers Scott Mackinlay Hahn and Rogan Gregory

90803 1271355480 Loomstate Throws a Raucous Earth Day 40th Anniversary Party
Rogan Gregory and Julie Gilhart
90804 1271355483 Loomstate Throws a Raucous Earth Day 40th Anniversary Party
Skye Parrott, Becka Diamond, and Sarah Staudinger.

90802 1271357817 486x Loomstate Throws a Raucous Earth Day 40th Anniversary Party

All photos courtesy of Loomstate.

