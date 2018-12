All The Looks: Michael Kors Spring 2013

Move over hippies, mod is making a comeback. We’ve detected nuances of the swinging ’60s (ahem, Marc Jacobs) progress from the fall catwalks to the spring runways, but over at Michael Kors, the era was in full effect. Oversized Peter Pan collars, a plethora of stripes, and shift dresses galore reflected popular shapes from the period. The strongest pieces ranged from a sunshine yellow coat to a leather shift dress.

Not to be mistaken with anything too costume-y, enlarged grommet and zipper details punctuated the collection in very modern ways. Keeping his eye on the contemporary girl (and more than relevant trends), Kors closed the show with none other than soon-to-be House of Style host Karlie Kloss sauntering down the runway in a black floor-length gown boasting cut-out details to resemble the oh-so popular harness look, which is shaping up to be the It-accessory for spring. Read on to see the entire collection!