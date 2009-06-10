Looking at Music Opens at the MoMA

The exhibition, “Looking at Music: Side 2” opens today in New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

Focusing on the last thirty years, the exhibition is a collection of videos, photographs, super-8 films and drawings organized by Barbara London centered around the introduction of punk music and hard-edged visual artists during the mid 1970s. During this transition period where Minimalism gave way to visual art that highlighted the struggles of urban life, punk music rose in popularity. This new music genre composed of DIY musical projects opened new outlets for, “interdisciplinary experimentation” that spread through the underground culture.

