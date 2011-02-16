Looking Good, Mariah

Mariah Carey was looking gangster earlier today while sporting beau Nick Cannon’s duds and playing dress up with some friends in New York City.



Just kidding, she wasn’t playing dress up. She was shooting the music video for her new song “Obsessed” outside the Palace Hotel. I hope the Gossip Girls didn’t run into her looking like that. I know what you’re thinking, what could the subject matter of the new song possibly be that she can’t find a man to play the role of a man… and why would she throw herself under a bus to look so bad? I guess we will have to wait until the music video premieres.



Until then, stick to glitter and butterflies Mariah, they work much better for you.