StyleCaster
Share

Lookin’ Fine as Wine For Fall: The Burgundy Bag

What's hot
StyleCaster

Lookin’ Fine as Wine For Fall: The Burgundy Bag

Jessica Hoppe
by
Lookin’ Fine as Wine For Fall: The Burgundy Bag
12 Start slideshow

There’s been much talk of orange being the color of the season, and while I love this daring hue, for fall shades of red in oxblood, burgundy,merlotand crimson have way more staying AND styling power.

Accessories are always the best and easiest way to inject color into your wardrobe. This season add dimension to your look with a handbag in this rich shade. A designer favorite every fall, this year pick up the color in a unique texture such patent, velvet, embossedcroc or stamped leather.

My burgundy bucket by Alexander Wang (a gift from my very generous sister) literally has me stopped every ten paces by women inquiring after the designer. After multiple seasons the color transcends — taking my everyday look from basic to most sought after.

Get the look for yourself — just click through my picks for your must-have handbag of the season. FromFendi and L’Wren Scott to Zara and Club Monaco, whether you prefer a clutch, cross body or satchel — trust me, we’ve got you covered.

And for more information on my look, message me below.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12

House of Harlow 1960, Rey Bag $148

Alexander Wang, Devere Satchel $795

Zara Portfolio City Bag $79.90

ASOS Metallic Portfolio Clutch $29.27

L'Wren Scott Small Stamped Leather Pouchette $1,730.00

Marc by Marc Jacobs Bianca Jane On A Leash Cross Body Bag $228

ASOS Croc Embossed Leather Portfolio Clutch $87.82

Alexander Wang, Robyn Hobo $985

Fendi Small Peekaboo $4,430.00

Nastygal Zipped Bucket Bag $38

Club Monaco, Camille Bag $149

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Exclusive: The LnA Tees Spring Lookbook Is Hue Perfection!

Exclusive: The LnA Tees Spring Lookbook Is Hue Perfection!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share