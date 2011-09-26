Lookin’ Fine as Wine For Fall: The Burgundy Bag

There’s been much talk of orange being the color of the season, and while I love this daring hue, for fall shades of red in oxblood, burgundy,merlotand crimson have way more staying AND styling power.

Accessories are always the best and easiest way to inject color into your wardrobe. This season add dimension to your look with a handbag in this rich shade. A designer favorite every fall, this year pick up the color in a unique texture such patent, velvet, embossedcroc or stamped leather.

My burgundy bucket by Alexander Wang (a gift from my very generous sister) literally has me stopped every ten paces by women inquiring after the designer. After multiple seasons the color transcends — taking my everyday look from basic to most sought after.

Get the look for yourself — just click through my picks for your must-have handbag of the season. FromFendi and L’Wren Scott to Zara and Club Monaco, whether you prefer a clutch, cross body or satchel — trust me, we’ve got you covered.

And for more information on my look, message me below.