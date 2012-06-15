StyleCaster
Lookbook Love: LA's BOTB Gives Serious West Coast Attitude

Lookbook Love: LA’s BOTB Gives Serious West Coast Attitude

Lookbook Love: LA’s BOTB Gives Serious West Coast Attitude
Leave it to the Hellz Bellz clan in Cali to feature some serious street sass with the latest lookbook from its spin-off venture, BOTB, shot in its hometown of Los Angeles.

Featuring their "No Fear" collection, this season BOTB is all about loud graphics, spontaneous prints and intricately placed cut-out details that we can easily get behind.

"I wanted to offer something new & different … a fresh collection that was super feminine but aggressive … I was inspired by women who embrace their sexuality," says BOTB and Hellz Bellz designer Lanie Alabanza-Barcena.

We would have to agree that this collection isn't for the conservative wallflower, but rather a gal who isn't afraid to show a little chutzpah and throw down once in a while.

To get your mitts on the new collection, head over to Dollkill to shop to your heart's content, and browse through their official S/S '12 lookbook in the gallery above.

 

 

BOTB S/S 2012 Lookbook

The BOTB lookbook was shot in the label's hometown of Los Angeles.

