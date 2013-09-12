Some Women Would Quit Social Media For a Year To Look Younger: Survey

It’s no secret that women are basically foaming at the mouth to look as young as possible, and now a new survey confirms it. Conducted by makeup brand Elizabeth Arden, 33% of female participants revealed that, if it would make them appear younger, they would give up social media for a full year.

That’s a long time, people! And there’s no evidence that social media use is in any way directly connected to a youthful (or non-youthful) appearance. The survey was seemingly conducted just for kicks to see just how obsessed with youth most women are.

Luckily, there are some great anti-aging products out there that meet that demand. Click the photo above to get some fantastic recommendations from our friends at InStyle.

