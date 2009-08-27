A Look at the Women of the Kennedy Clan

When Senator Ted Kennedy passed away on Tuesday, August 25, America lost one of its most dedicated civil servants. Kennedy, who was 77, had been battling brain cancer since 2008. Kennedy is survived by his wife Virginia. In honor of Ted Kennedy, we have taken a look at the incredible women of the Kennedy family.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, the wife of JFK, was first lady until 1963. Known for her impeccable style and cultural background. Her passion for the arts forever changed the interaction between culture and politics.

Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, the wife of JFK Jr., was known for her all-American beauty. Before becoming a Kennedy, she worked occasionally as a model and at Calvin Klein in sales and PR. She died in 1999 in a tragic plane accident, along with her husband and sister.

Caroline Kennedy is the only surviving child of JFK and Jackie Onassis. She is an attorney, writer, and is heavily involved in non-profit organizations. After Hillary Clinton became Secretary of State, Caroline was eyeing the spot in the US Senate, but withdrew her consideration in January 2009.

Eunice Kennedy Shriver, mother of Maria Shriver, was one of the Kennedy family’s nine children. She founded the Special Olympics in the 1960’s and passed away this August, at the age of 88.

Maria Shriver, the daughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, is married to Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. Working in broadcast journalism for the majority of her career, she has anchored on CBS Morning News, NBC News Sunday Today, NBC Nightly News, and Dateline NBC.

Ethel Skakel Kennedy is the widow of Robert F. Kennedy. Together they had 11 children. After her husband’s devastating assassination, she kept true to her catholic faith and never re-married. She is now 81 years old.

Rose Kennedy was the wife of John Kennedy Sr., and mother of the Kennedy children, including former president JFK Jr. Rose’s life is documented in an Oscar nominated documentary entitled Rose Kennedy: A Life to Remember.

Patricia Kennedy Lawford was daughter of Rose and Joseph Kennedy. She was a socialite who moved to Hollywood with dreams of being a producer, but due to the nature of the 1950’s settled for working on a radio program. She often socialized with Judy Garland.

Jean Ann Kennedy is the last surviving member of her generation of the Kennedy Family. She was the US Ambassador to Ireland from 1993-1998. She is 81 years old.

Victoria Reggie Kennedy is the widow of Ted Kennedy, they met at Manhattanville College where she won beauty contests and was an American model. Ted and Victoria had three children together. She is now 72 years old.