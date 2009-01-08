Look no more

It’s another casualty in the land of print publications, and here at StyleCaster, we’re pretty bummed. New York magazine, one of the smartest, snarkiest, savviest information sources-whose printed version is still fought over by our office announced-that it will temporarily stop printing its special fashion edition Look.

New York Look billed itself as “a fashion magazine fresh off the runways.” Published twice a year, the photo-heavy special edition covered the previous season of runway shows from New York, London, Milan and Paris, focusing on all trends that emerged.

Last season’s Look-featuring an arresting cover close-up of two powder-white faces framed by slicked hair and Robert Palmer-esque shiny red lipstick-also contained articles on new it-girl models, a tongue-in-cheek feature deciphering the designer’s curtain call, a profile on uber-stylist Katie Grand, articles on mismatched designer-celebrity pairings, and a hair stylist behind the scenes at a show.

Our favorite? The OCD charts of info (in classic NY Mag style) breaking down every show’s actual length, actual start time, DJ, playlist, number of exits (how many outfits parade down the runway) and who was photo-op worthy in the front row.

Sadly, it appears the nasty climate for print pubs is wreaking havoc over at NY Magazine, as well, and the company had to shutter its spring 09 issue, and the fall 09 issue is up in the air. The regular magazine will cover the fall 2009 shows (which kick off in New York on February 13th).