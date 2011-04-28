The Look-A-Likes: Biting off Middleton’s Ring, Dress, Face

Presumably, when a girl decides she’s going to start auditioning for roles in TV and film, she’s taking the risk of catapulting to fame and thereby having her hair, nails, clothes, shoes, accessories, friends and sexual partners judged by the masses on a daily basis. If she’s lucky, people will like her and want to be like her and dress like her and then she can get a lucrative fashion line and finally get off that CW show. Kate Middleton never technically made this tacit agreement with the media hungry public at large, but it’s her life now anyway! Since it’s dubious that the future queen will strike a deal with Macy’s for a collaboration, it’s up to other people to profit from her! And they will, oh they will. Below are just a few of the ways…

The Ring:

It started with the engagement, obviously, and the knock-off rings that followed, available now for $55, on Amazon! The same thing occurred when Diana first got engaged, so you might even be able to find one of these replicas vintage. Sexy.



The Dress:

I mean, this wedding gown is going to get more knock-offs than a Louis Vuitton bag, but what the people want, they want. I can just see the classy Jersey gals walking into Kleinfeld’s with their entourage of 20 and asking for a 10 foot train and Kate Middleton’s dress.

Some people are already starting! According to the Times, Don ONeill, the creative director of Theia, a bridal boutique in NYC, already designed a dress that he thinks is what Middleton will wear. This seems risky. Were calling it the Kate,” he told the newspaper. Its very precious, very regal and suited to a princess, if only in my head. There’s also someone who heads up a website called My Big Fat Beautiful Wedding waiting to make a true replica of the dress for brides demure enough to actually visit this site.

The king of all dress copies though, the man who hardly knows what an original design is, Allen B. Schwartz, is most certainly on the job. We do appreciate that he’s creating the gown for a very worthy charity, The 18th Annual Race to Erase MS, care of a wealthy philanthropist, but I’m going to bet he would have done it anyway.

Schwartz is literally going to turn this thing around in mere hours, according to WWD, with sketching beginning at 3:30AM for a full gown to be produced for the evening’s event. It’s so Project Runway! There will even be a celeb fashion show to present it. Schwartz told the trade, Therell be a look-alike of Prince William in uniform and one of Kate in the wedding dress coming down the runway. This wedding is very healthy for the business. Youre not just talking about Lindsay Lohan. Youre talking about royalty.” Bite your tongue, Allen.

Her Face:

And in easily the oddest knock-off, per se, there is a designer who started a lingerie line, basically because she resembles Kate. A press release reads that, “After countless friends and strangers told [Melissa Pelz] she highly resembled the future princess, she was eventually put in touch with some photographers and agents. This resulted in Melissa being in hot demand as a Kate Middleton lookalike and has been making a variety of royal appearances over the past few months including working with photographer Alison Jackson, showing off royal memorabilia on the UK’s “This Morning” and appearing in foreign press.” Weird! But what’s even weirder is that the doppelganger then opted to create and distribute a “limited edition Ligne de Soie Royal Bridal Collection, including a Royal Sapphire Silk Nightdress and Royal Silk Dressing Gown, or the Royal Robe.” So it’s what someone who looks like Kate Middleton thinks Kate Middleton would wear to bed!

Are you on the Middleton train? Or does all of this obsessive obsession kind of creep you out?

Photos: Melissa Pelz, a sketch by Frida Giannini for Gucci, the Amazon ring