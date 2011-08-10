The Look For Less: Isabel Marant’s Pink Lady My Way

Who could forget Isabel Marant‘s opening look on the Spring runway?

From the moment I saw that rosy hue sashay down the runway I was immediately taken back to my childhood when pink was my favorite color. Everything had to be pink; from dress to shoes to headband-all pink. My sister still has nightmares.

While, these days, I tend to stick to a black and white palette with pops of color added through accessorizing, I just could not get Marant’s pink denim out of my head.

Luckily for me (or rather unluckily for me) Isabel opened a store just blocks away where I can pop in, visit and fantasize. After trying on the coveted pant my obsession worsened. But, with Isabel’s trouser slightly out of my price range I went on a mission to interpret this runway look on a real way budget.

When indulging a trend such as this, it’s best to not make a serious investment. Save it for your staples. Hit up budget friendly, trend driven retailers such as Zara, H&M, Forever 21, Nastygal, Topshop and local vintage shops. This will require a bit of hunting which we all claim is annoying, but is truly part of the fun. Come on, let’s see your styling chops.

I found my pair at Forever 21 for under $15. I sized up to get that slouchy boyfriend look and paired it with a nude mesh tunic tucked in tightly from H&M. Keeping with the nude vibe, I opted for signature Brian Atwood pumps. While it’s a bit too hot for the varsity jacket I did add my hot pink vintage studded bag (only 5 euros) from Coiffeur-the BEST vintage shop in Paris and voila! My rose colored fantasy was brought to life.

So let’s see you get resourceful. Message me your finds. Help a fashion sista out.

Photos: ImaxTree