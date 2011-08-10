StyleCaster
Share

The Look For Less: Isabel Marant’s Pink Lady My Way

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Look For Less: Isabel Marant’s Pink Lady My Way

Jessica Hoppe
by
The Look For Less: Isabel Marant’s Pink Lady My Way
4 Start slideshow

Who could forget Isabel Marant‘s opening look on the Spring runway?

From the moment I saw that rosy hue sashay down the runway I was immediately taken back to my childhood when pink was my favorite color. Everything had to be pink; from dress to shoes to headband-all pink. My sister still has nightmares.

While, these days, I tend to stick to a black and white palette with pops of color added through accessorizing, I just could not get Marant’s pink denim out of my head.

Luckily for me (or rather unluckily for me) Isabel opened a store just blocks away where I can pop in, visit and fantasize. After trying on the coveted pant my obsession worsened. But, with Isabel’s trouser slightly out of my price range I went on a mission to interpret this runway look on a real way budget.

When indulging a trend such as this, it’s best to not make a serious investment. Save it for your staples. Hit up budget friendly, trend driven retailers such as Zara, H&M, Forever 21, Nastygal, Topshop and local vintage shops. This will require a bit of hunting which we all claim is annoying, but is truly part of the fun. Come on, let’s see your styling chops.

I found my pair at Forever 21 for under $15. I sized up to get that slouchy boyfriend look and paired it with a nude mesh tunic tucked in tightly from H&M. Keeping with the nude vibe, I opted for signature Brian Atwood pumps. While it’s a bit too hot for the varsity jacket I did add my hot pink vintage studded bag (only 5 euros) from Coiffeur-the BEST vintage shop in Paris and voila! My rose colored fantasy was brought to life.

So let’s see you get resourceful. Message me your finds. Help a fashion sista out.

Photos: ImaxTree

0 Thoughts?
1 of 4

Isabel Marant Spring 2011.

My interpretation sans nipple. You're welcome.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

It’s Hot, Why Not Cool Off With 12 Models Eating Ice Cream?

It’s Hot, Why Not Cool Off With 12 Models Eating Ice Cream?
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share