Look! Kate Moss Is On The Cover Of The New Vogue Paris

Emmanuelle Alt has supermodels on the brainher first cover as Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Paris featured an au naturel Gisele, and for her second, she tapped Kate Moss, who is a long time favorite of the glossy (she even covered Carine’s first issue back in 2001). For the May 2011 issue, Kate gets manhandled by five gigantic, manly hands, but still manages to keep her signature cool. Shot by Mert & Marcus, we think she looks amazing, as do the bright red lips and background.

What do you think of Emmanuelle’s second effort for French Vogue?

Photo via The Fashion Spot