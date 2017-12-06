101 Ways to Look Hot When it’s Cold

As the temperatures continue to drop, we can’t help but want to bundle up in knits, puffer jackets and boots all day, every day; but this so-called fashion drought period (better known as winter) can also sometimes trigger a fashion slump where we layer on versions of the same neutral sweater and black coat, day after day. But there’s hope. Since 2017 has been a year of new fashion risks, comebacks, and a plethora of faux fur, metallics, and sequins.
So, just because it’s bare and cold outside, doesn’t mean your outfit has to be just as bland as the weather. Since you’re already layering up, make your coat a statement piece. Sick of wearing jeans or leggings? Rotate in a pair of sequin track pants or velvet trousers. Don’t even get us started on fun winter accessories—beanies, faux-fur lined shoes, and endless cozy scarf options make it a cinch to load up on chic details. Your challenge, should you choose to accept it: Make winter your peak fashion season, instead of your style rut.
Don’t believe it’s possible to look hot when it’s frigid out? To prove it, we dug up 101—yes, you read that right—ways to show you how to look fabulous this winter season, including dozens of gorgeous looks and chic finds to treat yourself to. Why not be that (figurative and literal) bright statement coat in a sea of black puffers this winter?
Metallic Moment
Pop of Neon
Winter White
Statement Combo
Shiny Sherpa
Biker Jacket, $248; at Gap
Team Tiger
Power Green
Neutral Furs
Touch of Red
Statement Coat
Yellow Shoulders
These Boots are for Walking
White After Labor Day
Belted
Pretty Plaid
Velvet Pull Through Scarf
Black & White Prints
Fringe Effect
The White Wonder
Metallic Layers
Maroon meets Navy
Casual Blues
Textures Play
Coral Crew
Aztec Prints
The Leather Mini
Print Mix
The Rainbow Beanie
Mischa Lampert beanie, $300; at Shopbop
Nude Neutrals
Rusted
Yellow Mellow
Teddy Time
Radical Red
Primary Pride
Leopard Lady
The White Maxi
Designer Denim
Utilitarian Green
Layered Layers
Check 'Em
Adjustable Rain Boots
Boots, $97 (was $150); at Hunter
Quilted Cutie
Long Layers
Tiered Prints
Multi-Colored Coat
Velvet Trousers
L'Autre Pants, $293 (was $366); at Farfetch
Golden Ticket
The Statement Coat
Buttoned Up
Shawl Doll
Beret Babe
Hint of Print
Red Hot
Striped Suit
Mid Boots
Boots, $149.90 (was $230); at Sorel
Metallic Boots
Wrap Around Scarf
Floral Sleeves
The Velvet Coat
The Vintage Furs
Cropped Trousers
Winter Overalls
Mustard Colored Muse
Winter Denim
The Trendy Parka
Pop of Yellow
Blues Babe
Shearling Crop
The 'It' Coat
Weekend Red
Prints on Prints
Romantic Fabrics
Cape of Dreams
Red Attack
Rainbow Scarf
Touch of Grey
Ankle Poms
