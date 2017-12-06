101 Ways to Look Hot When it’s Cold

As the temperatures continue to drop, we can’t help but want to bundle up in knits, puffer jackets and boots all day, every day; but this so-called fashion drought period (better known as winter) can also sometimes trigger a fashion slump where we layer on versions of the same neutral sweater and black coat, day after day. But there’s hope. Since 2017 has been a year of new fashion risks, comebacks, and a plethora of faux fur, metallics, and sequins.

So, just because it’s bare and cold outside, doesn’t mean your outfit has to be just as bland as the weather. Since you’re already layering up, make your coat a statement piece. Sick of wearing jeans or leggings? Rotate in a pair of sequin track pants or velvet trousers. Don’t even get us started on fun winter accessories—beanies, faux-fur lined shoes, and endless cozy scarf options make it a cinch to load up on chic details. Your challenge, should you choose to accept it: Make winter your peak fashion season, instead of your style rut.

Don’t believe it’s possible to look hot when it’s frigid out? To prove it, we dug up 101—yes, you read that right—ways to show you how to look fabulous this winter season, including dozens of gorgeous looks and chic finds to treat yourself to. Why not be that (figurative and literal) bright statement coat in a sea of black puffers this winter?