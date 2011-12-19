A Look Back At The Ridiculous Kardashian Khristmas Kards

It wouldn’t be a holiday season without Christmas cards. As a child, I remember receiving some absolutely absurd greetings from my neighbors and family friends. Christmas is an opportunity to show everyone how perfect your family is, even if you’re all a bunch of train-wrecks.

That said, America’s unofficial first family truly stepped it up this year for their Christmas card (see above). The Kardashians threw on their finest Louboutins and decided to do their best angry, vampy poses. Even my adorable little Mason looks a little edgy! The highlight of this card for me is probably Kris Jenner‘s absurd mermaid-esque sequined dress.

In honor of this year’s disaster, click through the gallery for a glimpse back at the family’s Christmases past.

Photos via Kim Kardashian