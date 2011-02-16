A Look Back on the Roles of Farrah Fawcett

After three years of battling cancer, Farrah Fawcett died June 25, 2009 in Santa Monica, California. She was 62 years old. Beside her during her time of passing was Ryan O’Neal and her best friend Alana Stewart.

Fawcett’s broad smile and natural sex appeal made her an immediate sensation with her role on the television series Charlie’s Angels. Fawcett’s ambition for more challenging roles drove her to leave the series and begin starring in movies. In the wake of her sad passing, here is a look back on Fawcett’s biggest movie and television roles.



Charlie’s Angels (1976-1980).

Logan’s Run (1976).

Somebody Killed Her Husband (1978).

Sunburn (1979).

Saturn 3 (1980).

The Cannonball Run (1981).

The Burning Bed, Television Movie (1984). Nominated for an Emmy.

Extremities (1986).

Poor Little Rich Girl: The Barbara Hutton Story, Television Movie (1987). Nominated for a Golden Globe.

See You in the Morning (1989).

Small Sacrifices, Television Series (1989). Nominated for an Emmy Award.

The Apostle (1997).

Dr. T and the Women (2000).

The Guardian, Television Series (2003). Nominated for an Emmy Award.

The Cookout (2004).