A Look Back At Harper’s Bazaar’s Greatest Hits

Glenda Bailey has served as editor in chief of Harpers Bazaar since May 2001, and to celebrate her first ten years at the publication she’s releasing a coffee table bookHarpers Bazaar Greatest Hitswhich will hit stores this fall. Known for her blunt honesty, brazen ideas and fun, accessible approach to fashion, it’s easy to see why Bailey is such a legend in the industry.

WWD sat down with the editor (as well as chatted with her friends and colleagues) to reminisce about her past decade at the helm of Bazaar. Over the years she’s produced countless “zany fashion shoots,” including those starring Demi Moore posing with a giraffe, Karl Lagerfeld as a rapper, Dolce & Gabbana dressed as Batman and Robin and Alber Elbaz wading in a pond while wearing a tuxedo. The designer remembers the experience fondly:

“[Bailey] persuaded her good friend and Lanvin designer Elbaz to wade into the water in Central Park wearing a suit for a portrait. ‘I didnt have time after the shoot to go home and change so afterward, I headed to the CFDA Awards [where he was honored as best international designer] and Im soaking wet my pants and my shoes,’ Elbaz said. His shoes were so wet they went squish, squish, squish each time he took a step.”

To hold you over until the book drops, we’ve chosen some of our favorite whimsical shots from Harper’s Bazaar during Bailey’s reign. Here’s to another ten years!