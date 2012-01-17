A Look Back At Birthday Girl Zooey Deschanel’s Quirky Style

Today is Zooey Deschanel‘s birthday. Every hipster boy and hipster girl across the great plains of America should rejoice in unison, as your adorable poster girl is 32. Zooey, as we all know, is ridiculously multi-talented, and has managed to sustain a ridiculously successful film career, as well as a burgeoning folk singing one.

Additionally, she is even a co-founder of hellogiggles.com, an adorable blog targeted to young females like herself. Zooey’s fashion choices over the years have received mixed reviews (for example, the Prada she wore this past Sunday to the Golden Globes), but she is nothing if not true to herself.

Take a look at the gallery above for a look back at some of Zooey’s quirkiest red carpet looks, and tell us: does she take it too far, or is she utterly adorable?

