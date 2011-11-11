A Look Back At Ashton Kutcher’s Many Social Media Missteps

A few years ago, when the Twitter craze really started to take off, us mere mortals became even more celebrity obsessed than ever before. Now, we could “follow” our favorite stars and see their most intimate thoughts (a.k.a. generally just what boots they like and where they like to have lunch in L.A.). At this time, Ashton Kutcher was king. And it wasn’t long before he quickly became known as one of Twitter’s most prominent personalities.

Let’s just say…times have changed for Ashton. Despite his rising fame (for many of the wrong reasons), a series of social media missteps and bad decisions have set him back in the court of public opinion. I’ve compiled a list of some of his biggest errors. Take a look below.