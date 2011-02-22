A LOOK ABROAD: New York Fashion Week Polaroids

This being my re-entry to New York Fashion Week after a two season hiatus, things more than 250 shows and an endless list of parties both large and small seemed to be busier than I remembered.

Personal highlights include interviewing Yohji Yamamoto & Dirk Schonberger,the Proenza Schouler show, the production at Hexa by Kuho show at the Park Avenue Armory, a studio visit with Thakoon and Michelle Harper, the many collaborative efforts of Opening Ceremony and the countless introductions to the designers that will represent New York fashion.

Considering my agenda included three mini documentaries and daily reports for Vogue Italia‘s Talents channel, three articles for Belgium’s A Magazine Curated By, a feature for the first printed issue of London-based Ponystep and three art entries for the Berlin/Paris-based pub Lurve, it’s a surprise I found any time to sleep. I suppose the saying still stands true New York is the city that never sleeps even in your thirties.

Kristopher Arden-Houser, born in California, now lives and works between New York City and Antwerp, BE. Visit http://from1000.tumblr.com/.