A LOOK ABROAD: New York Fashion Week Polaroids

Kristopher
by
This being my re-entry to New York Fashion Week after a two season hiatus, things more than 250 shows and an endless list of parties both large and small seemed to be busier than I remembered.

Personal highlights include interviewing Yohji Yamamoto & Dirk Schonberger,the Proenza Schouler show, the production at Hexa by Kuho show at the Park Avenue Armory, a studio visit with Thakoon and Michelle Harper, the many collaborative efforts of Opening Ceremony and the countless introductions to the designers that will represent New York fashion.

Considering my agenda included three mini documentaries and daily reports for Vogue Italia‘s Talents channel, three articles for Belgium’s A Magazine Curated By, a feature for the first printed issue of London-based Ponystep and three art entries for the Berlin/Paris-based pub Lurve, it’s a surprise I found any time to sleep. I suppose the saying still stands true New York is the city that never sleeps even in your thirties.

Kristopher Arden-Houser, born in California, now lives and works between New York City and Antwerp, BE. Visit http://from1000.tumblr.com/.

Models at the threeASFOUR show at the Saatchi & Saatchi Gallery sported fierce red-rimmed lips.

The Bliss Lau presentation featured all black bondage-inspired line up.

The MM6 x Opening Ceremony collection is androgyny done right.

The Macrame skirt from Proenza Schouler really embraced the fringe trend.

What every girl wants - a coveted sneak peek backstage at Jen Kao.

The Altazurra show's front row was very Alexander Wang.

The Jack Studios windows made a lovely backdrop for the Jeremy Laing presentation.

These Proenza Schouler shoes speak for themselves.

stylist Sonny Groo's accessories

Michelle Harper got a little grabby during a studio visit with Thakoon in Soho.

Braids made a comeback at the Frank Tell presentation.

The Appaloosa hat stole the show at the Siki Im presentation.

Finally a non-Black Swan-inspired feather dress! Doo-Ri Chung's features open side-detail.

Thom Browne's presentation was a little more bizarre than we were expecting - alters and all.

The Hexa by Kuho line up featured identical bobs. How chic!

Hexa's closing scene was just as eerie as it was stunning.

