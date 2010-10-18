A LOOK ABROAD: Homecoming Holiday In Hollywood

As most of you have seen from my previous posts, I have been traveling like a mad man covering various fashion weeks from across the globe. So it was my aim to carve out a little R&R time in-between Auckland and Seoul. As things often go, my agenda filled with style happenings, first taking in the street style on the eclectic Abbot Kinney, the part of Venice Beach with the perfect mix of cool kids and let’s be honest the bizarre. Next I found myself on the opposite side of the spectrum in the city center for the ultra fancy opening of the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Pavilion at the LACMA. I had the pleasure of being personally escorted through the Fashioning Fashion: European Dresses in Detail exhibition by curators Sharon Takeda and Kaye Spilker. Staying on the glamorous theme, I attended the Young Hollywood Awards and after-party co-hosted by Teen Vogue. My friend Andrew Bevan shared his evening with us where we watched Alexa Chung DJ and snapped some shots of him with his starlet friends.

Next on the list was visiting my Alma Mater FLAUNT Magazine’s co-hosted event opening the new Y-3 store where Kat Dennings offered a bit of dazzle to the otherwise street-meets-fashion crowd. Days later I came out to celebrate the artisan Maria Cornejo for her first Zero store opening outside of New York; fashion’s heavy-weights came out to show their support.

Above all, my personal highlight was being greeted by photographer (and former Dior Homme designer) Hedi Slimane at the Chateau Marmont after filming an interview with ’70s punk glam rock star Cherry Vanilla for Vogue Italia. Proving that above all the Chateau Marmont is still the coolest place in town.

Kristopher Arden-Houser, born in California, now lives and works between New York City and Antwerp. Collaborating with international brands, creative directors and editors alike, he recently sat on the master juries of both La

Cambre and the Royal Academy of Art in Belgium. Arden-Houser has contributed to T Magazine – NY Times (US), Vogue Italia (IT), British Vogue (UK), A Magazine Curated by (BE), Ponystep (UK), Fantastic Man (NL), Style.com (US) and LURVE Magazine (FR), among a myriad of other consulting and special projects. For more information, visit www.from1000.com