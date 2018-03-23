Make Sex Last a Lot Longer with These 8 Sex Positions

I like quickies as much as the next girl. Frankly, if they weren’t a regular part of my fiancé’s and my bedroom repertoire, we’d be getting laid far less frequently. Life is busy, sleep is hard enough to come by, yadda yadda… But a nice, long, lingering sex session—with the eight sex positions we’re about to show you—is absolutely worth making time for every now and then.

I was reminded of this a few months ago while reporting articles on slow sex and tantra, when I decided to give some of these tricks a shot. Rather than racing to the finish line so we could pass out, resume Netflix, beat the brunch lines—whatever—my partner and I focused wholly on one another and the immediate sensations we felt. Since it takes a bit to let the real world (and all its unsexy stressors) fall away, we found that we were able to achieve a much deeper state of relaxation, connection, and pleasure when we carved out a good hour or so to just roll around in bed and see what happened.

To help you achieve your own quest for longer-lasting sex, I asked Marissa Nelson, LMFT, certified sex therapist and founder of IntimacyMoons Retreats which positions are most conducive to unhurried, not-so-quick-to-come sex. Below, check out her top recommendations (which also got the thumbs-up from her husband) for moves that will help you and your partner last.

A version of this article was originally published in March 2017.