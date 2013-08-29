Want: Stylish Skinny Jeans That Make Your Legs Look Longer

What: Punk-chic striped skinny jeans to wear all year.

Why: Last year, brightly colored denim was all the rage, but for fall 2013, black and white is de rigueur, and what better way to embrace the trend than by trying jeans with elongating vertical stripes.

How: For a head-to-toe rocker chick look, just add a leather jacket and ankle boots. If that’s not your thing, tossing on a chambray shirt and slip-on sneakers will inject the jeans with a hint of prep, while a silk blouse and pumps will make your outfit feminine yet still edgy.

Striped Slim-Fit Trousers, $69.99; at Mango