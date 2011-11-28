Longchamp: Faceless Frenemies Fighting Over Fashion Careers

You know those awful office politics that can exist in a company where competition is almost as high as the stilettos? Well, Longchamp decided to capitalize on a couple of fantasy battling professional frenemies. We’re not exactly sure what the brand messaging is, but the concept has definitely sparked our curiosity.

The ready-to-wear and accessories line is featuring three-minute episodes of these ladies running in their rat race against one another, sans their face. Yep, you heard me. Without their faces. The focal point of each vignette will be the silhouettes and lines of their Spring/Summer 2012 collection.

Personally, we think this is a stroke of genius. It’s like Mean Girls meets Devil Wears Prada meets Unzipped. We can’t wait to catch the first video released on Wednesday on aufeminin. See you kids there!