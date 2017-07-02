StyleCaster
Share

20 Long White Summer Dresses to Keep in Heavy Rotation

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Long White Summer Dresses to Keep in Heavy Rotation

Lauren Caruso
by
20 Long White Summer Dresses to Keep in Heavy Rotation
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Save for, well, someone else’s wedding, there are few events that a long white summer dress is inappropriate for. Think about it: A poplin midi shirtdress is perfect for the office; a strapless linen number is great for museum-hopping; and an off-the-shoulder eyelet style practically begs to be worn on a rooftop somewhere. And even though that whole no-white-after-Labor-Day faux-rule is a load of baloney, summer and white just seem to fit.

MORE: 51 Cute Summer Outfit Ideas to Try This Season

With that in mind, we found long dresses in various shades of white for you to keep in rotation all summer long. Unless you’re going to a wedding. Then, uh, maybe pick something else.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
Long White Dresses For Summer: Ajaie Alaie Full Moon Dress

Ajaie Alaie Full Moon Dress, $220; at Ajaie Alaie

Photo: Ajaie Alaie
Long White Dresses For Summer: Cos Poplin Shirt Dress

COS Poplin Shirt Dress, $115; at COS

Photo: COS
Long White Dresses For Summer: Farrow Giza Dress in White

Farrow Giza Dress in White, $68; at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply
Long White Dresses For Summer: Nanushka Danna Dress

Nanushka Danna Dress, $334.10; at Nanushka

Photo: Nanushka
Long White Dresses For Summer: Everlane Japanese Goweave Cocoon Dress

Everlane Japanese GoWeave Cocoon Dress, $98; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane
Long White Dresses For Summer: Zeus Dione Rosa Dress

Zeus + Dione Rosa Dress, $665; at Zeus + Dione

Photo: Zeus + Dione
Long White Dresses For Summer: C/MEO Collective Second Thought Dress

C/MEO Collective Second Thought Dress, $165; at Fashion Bunker

Photo: Fashion Bunker
Long White Dresses For Summer: Where Mountains Meet Anita Dress

Where Mountains Meet Anita Dress, $525; at Where Mountains Meet

Photo: Where Mountains Meet
Long White Dresses For Summer: Zara Eyelet Dress

Zara Eyelet Dress, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
Long White Dresses For Summer: Moon River Cold Shoulder Dress

Moon River Cold Shoulder Dress, $100; at Moon River

Photo: Moon River
Long White Dresses For Summer: Reformation Olivia Dress

Reformation Olivia Dress, $198; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation
Long White Dresses For Summer: Rachel Zoe Halsey Off the Shoulder Dress

Rachel Zoe Halsey Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $445; at Rachel Zoe

Photo: Rachel Zoe
Long White Dresses For Summer: Loéil Simma dress

Loéil Simma Dress, $169; at Loéil

Photo: Loéil
Long White Dresses For Summer: 1 01 Babaton Lisette Dress

1-01 Babaton Lisette Dress, $124.99; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia
Long White Dresses For Summer: Gary Graham Combo V Neck Skip Dress

Gary Graham Combo V-Neck Skip Dress, $725; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York
Long White Dresses For Summer: Zulu Zephyr Dust Tassel Maxi Dress

Zulu &  Zephyr Dust Tassel Maxi Dress, $140; at Zulu & Zephyr

Photo: Zulu & Zephyr
Long White Dresses For Summer: Free People Arlene Maxi Dress

Free People Arlene Maxi Dress, $695; at Free People

Photo: Free People
Long White Dresses For Summer: Ivory Linene Dress

Ivory Linene Dress, $146; at The Frankie Shop

Photo: The Frankie Shop
Long White Dresses For Summer: Madewell Silk Wrap Maxi Dress

Madewell Silk Wrap Maxi Dress, $99.99; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell
Long White Dresses For Summer: Mango Embroidered Long Dress

Mango Embroidered Long Dress, $199.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 10 Best Makeup Products You *Need* for Oily, Shiny Skin

The 10 Best Makeup Products You *Need* for Oily, Shiny Skin
  • Long White Dresses For Summer: Ajaie Alaie Full Moon Dress
  • Long White Dresses For Summer: Cos Poplin Shirt Dress
  • Long White Dresses For Summer: Farrow Giza Dress in White
  • Long White Dresses For Summer: Nanushka Danna Dress
  • Long White Dresses For Summer: Everlane Japanese Goweave Cocoon Dress
  • Long White Dresses For Summer: Zeus Dione Rosa Dress
  • Long White Dresses For Summer: C/MEO Collective Second Thought Dress
  • Long White Dresses For Summer: Where Mountains Meet Anita Dress
  • Long White Dresses For Summer: Zara Eyelet Dress
  • Long White Dresses For Summer: Moon River Cold Shoulder Dress
  • Long White Dresses For Summer: Reformation Olivia Dress
  • Long White Dresses For Summer: Rachel Zoe Halsey Off the Shoulder Dress
  • Long White Dresses For Summer: Loéil Simma dress
  • Long White Dresses For Summer: 1 01 Babaton Lisette Dress
  • Long White Dresses For Summer: Gary Graham Combo V Neck Skip Dress
  • Long White Dresses For Summer: Zulu Zephyr Dust Tassel Maxi Dress
  • Long White Dresses For Summer: Free People Arlene Maxi Dress
  • Long White Dresses For Summer: Ivory Linene Dress
  • Long White Dresses For Summer: Madewell Silk Wrap Maxi Dress
  • Long White Dresses For Summer: Mango Embroidered Long Dress
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share