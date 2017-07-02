20 Long White Summer Dresses to Keep in Heavy Rotation

Save for, well, someone else’s wedding, there are few events that a long white summer dress is inappropriate for. Think about it: A poplin midi shirtdress is perfect for the office; a strapless linen number is great for museum-hopping; and an off-the-shoulder eyelet style practically begs to be worn on a rooftop somewhere. And even though that whole no-white-after-Labor-Day faux-rule is a load of baloney, summer and white just seem to fit.

With that in mind, we found long dresses in various shades of white for you to keep in rotation all summer long. Unless you’re going to a wedding. Then, uh, maybe pick something else.