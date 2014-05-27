Don’t Love Your Arms? 33 Cool Ways to Wear Long Sleeves This Summer

We know what you’re thinking—the summer months are all about tiny tank tops and skin-baring T-shirts, not modest long-sleeve shirts. However, some of us aren’t huge fans of showing off our arms for various reasons, while others tend to get chilly at the drop of a hat, so sleeves are integral to our summer looks.

Obviously, we’re not suggesting you sweat it out in heavy knits all season, but there are other options to keep you covered, cool, and chic this summer. How about throwing on a cotton button-down under a pair of shorts overalls? Or grab a thin embellished knit to pair with your favorite shorts or a full skirt?

So many of our favorite bloggers are fans of sporting sleeves in the summer, so we’ve gathered 33 of our favorite looks featuring long-sleeved shirts from the coolest girls around to inspire you.

Check out the slideshow above for some serious long-sleeve summer inspiration!