Want: A Long-Sleeved Party Dress Covered in Sequins

What: A long-sleeved dress that’s almost entirely covered with kaleidoscope sequins.

Why: Trying to find a party-worthy dress that you can wear out on a chilly fall night can be a real challenge, and this sparkly number will not only dress you up (look at those sequins!), it will also keep you warm, especially paired with tights.

How: Pair it with an oversized leather coat and a pair of stiletto boots to add some trendy chic, and throw on a pair of sheer black tights with a seam up the back if you’re feeling vampy.

Dress the Population Sequin Dress, $195; at Revolve Clothing