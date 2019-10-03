57 Long-Sleeve Going-Out Tops to Add to Your Night-Out Wardrobe, Stat

Scroll To See More Images

The average going-out wardrobe is filled with halters, tube tops, and spaghetti strap-adorned crops. We love a sparsely strapped blouse—almost as much as we love a happening dance floor. But once the temperatures start to drop, not even a handy-dandy alcohol blanket can keep us warm in the cool nighttime weather. We need outfits that can take us from the frigid outdoors to the sweat-filled indoors. We need shirts that’ll keep us warm as we dart from club to club. We need long-sleeve going-out tops.

The phrase “long-sleeve going-out tops” undoubtedly sounds like an oxymoron. Sleeves? In a bar crammed with people who are hot from drinking alcohol and even hotter from shaking their asses all night? The scene sounds like an abject mess—but it also highlights a myopia in our thinking about sleeve lengths. Consider the alternatives: sporting a short-sleeve blouse and showing up to the club covered in goosebumps. Or, sporting a short-sleeve blouse, showing up to the club covered in goosebumps, and toting heavy outerwear around all night long. One option leaves you frozen, and the other leaves you thoroughly inconvenienced.

Though they may seem like an out-of-the-box choice, long-sleeve going-out tops deftly navigate the middle-ground that exists between these two extremes. They’ll keep your arms adequately warm on frigid autumn nights, without leaving you feeling overheated the moment you step inside your destination of choice. And they don’t require you to carry anything around, so you can keep your hands free for more important things—namely, holding cocktails.

Not to mention, long-sleeve going-out tops are hot. They look good. They’re a surprising addition to any closet—sure to spruce up even the most tired of weekend wardrobes. If all you’re dealing with is a cool breeze, throw a long-sleeve going-out top over your hottest mini skirt or your favorite pair of leather shorts. If the wind’s picked up a little, opt for a pair of no-fail black jeans, instead. Long-sleeve going-out tops abound, and the styling options for them are just as abundant. Your eyes have officially been opened to a new and very practical sartorial frontier: Go forth and explore it.

You had us at black velvet.

Available in an equally dreamy rose gold, if that’s more your speed.

A walking lesson in: How to Wear a Corset Outside the House Without Looking Utterly Ridiculous.

A knit that’s thick enough to qualify as autumnal—but not too thick to be considered bar-worthy.

The stuff of your wildest, most maximalist dreams.

A blouse that’s as easily dressed up as it is dressed down. Just opt for leather skinnies or distressed jeans, accordingly.

A going-out top that fully understands 2019’s major ruffles trend.

Proof a little mesh paneling—and a lot of embroidery—can go a long way.

Because of course you can wear a slinky button-down to The Club if you want to.

Puffy sleeves that feel decidedly sexy instead of sweet.

Sexy enough to wear out tonight—and cozy enough to fall asleep in afterward.

Give us sparkles, a vibrant palette, and a dainty lettuce hem, and we’ll be happy.

Low-key sexiness and high-key coziness, delivered in one fell swoop.

Sleeves that keep you covered—but leave you all kinds of room to breathe.

A blouse worth snagging now and wearing well through the winter holidays.

Because sometimes it’s OK to favor form over function.

A night-out top that could probably take you to the office tomorrow.

Because life is better with more figure skater-worthy tops in it.

Any shirt that’s equal parts cozy and sexy gets an emphatic “yes” from us.

A no-fail silhouette, rendered in a truly incredible color.

Were it not for the cut-out, we might suggest you wear this to work tomorrow morning.

Fans of all-black-everything will be delighted to learn this bodysuit is also available in a darker iteration.

The zipper will allow you to easily adjust from hot indoors to cold outdoors (and back).

A top that’s so low-key sexy you could get away with wearing it on the daily.

Throw on your favorite statement earrings and your most reliable black jeans, and you’ll have a comfy-cute night-out look that could take you anywhere.

A bodysuit that gives new meaning to the phrase “cold shoulder.”

Let early aughts motifs have their way with you, and wear this printed top everywhere.

A bodysuit that could definitely double as tonight’s lingerie.

Because tie-front tops don’t just disappear when summer ends.

OK, this one is decidedly impractical. But it’s so cute we can’t really be bothered to care.

Everything you love about the ’80s, crafted with 2019 in mind.

For the fan of off-the-shoulder who also loves a good sleeve.

A top that’ll fit as seamlessly into your beach wardrobe as it will into your winter wardrobe.

We’re not saying this one will keep you warm. We’re just saying the palette is too autumnal to pass up.

A plunging bodysuit that comes with a built-in scarf? Yes, please.

Florals are a surprising addition to any night-out wardrobe—and a truly delightful one, too.

A blouse that makes the most of 2019’s obsession with ruching—and does so in the most charming way possible.

Long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder tops are the reliable night-out basic every closet needs.

Turtleneck, but make it club-worthy.

A neckline so romantic you’ll wonder why you don’t own more of it.

A top that’ll take you from brunch to the bar—and back.

For those nights when you want to pull out all the stops.

Sure to play as well with jeans and a flannel as it will with leather skinnies.

Proof structure and comfort are far from mutually exclusive.

It was really only a matter of time before tie-dye permeated our night-out wardrobes, too.

Pair it with a leather skirt, high-waisted jeans—anything, really.

A cut-out that means business.

For Friday nights where you crave comfort and sex appeal in equal measure.

A boss-worthy blouse you could sport any day (or night!) of the week.

The starting point for your next hyper-chic night-out look.

Equal parts cozy and glam.

A decidedly fresh take on the asymmetrical top.

Buy it for October. Wear it year-round.

Is it just us, or does this blouse absolutely drip with luxe appeal?

Be the walking embodiment of the starry-eyed emoji. Because you can.

Behold: the perfect day-to-night top.

The ’80s called—they want you to make full use of this truly kickass blouse.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.