22 Must-Have Long Sleeve Dresses to Shop Now

If you’re not into the idea of wearing bulky layers just to keep warm in cold weather, consider opting for a long sleeve dress. Paired with tights, leggings, or high socks, long sleeve dresses can keep you cozy while looking stylish AF. What could be better than that?

Popular contemporary retailers are carrying long sleeve dresses that can be appropriately styled for every occasion, from a typical day at work to a night out. Shop some of our must-have long sleeve dresses now, ahead.