17 Long-Sleeve Mini Dresses To Wear on New Year’s Eve

They say how you spend New Year’s Eve is how you will spend the rest of the year, so at the very least, you better be wearing a seriously great outfit.

When it comes to celebrating the arrival of a brand new year, distressed denim, or a pants-and-shirt combo doesn’t always cut it. Rather, NYE is really the perfect excuse to frock it up, and make the most of a party dress-friendly kind of event.

This year, we’re specifically looking to the chicest, sleekest, most modern member of the dress family–the long-sleeve mini dress. There’s something about showing a whole lot of leg, tempered by sleek, long sleeves, that we just can’t look past.

You don’t need to spend thousands on a Giambattista Valli dress, like Russian street style star Elena Perminova (above), because there really is a long-sleeve mini to suit every single budget. Maybe you’re interested in flared sleeves, à la Australian designer Ellery, or perhaps an affordable black classic is more your jam. Either way, we’ve got it–and a whole lot more–when you keep scrolling.

10827576 4019753 10002 17 Long Sleeve Mini Dresses To Wear on New Years Eve

Dries Van Noten Ruffled Front Dress; $936.50, at Farfetch

jaggar a day in the life 1693 edit edit1 17 Long Sleeve Mini Dresses To Wear on New Years Eve

Jaggar Good Morning Long Sleeve Dress; $189.95, at Fashion Bunker

image4xxl1 17 Long Sleeve Mini Dresses To Wear on New Years Eve

Lipsy Long Sleeve Wrap Dress; $94.75, at ASOS

image1xxl 21 17 Long Sleeve Mini Dresses To Wear on New Years Eve

Needle & Thread Floral Embellished Dress; $350.60, at ASOS

Long-sleeve Topshop dress.

 Embellished Bodycon Dress; $68, at Topshop

image1xxl 12 17 Long Sleeve Mini Dresses To Wear on New Years Eve

A-Line Dress With Funnel Neck; $75.80, at ASOS

cameo september 1658 edit1 17 Long Sleeve Mini Dresses To Wear on New Years Eve

Skyline Long Sleeve Dress; $190, at Cameo

1007393000 2 zoom1 17 Long Sleeve Mini Dresses To Wear on New Years Eve

Ellery Villa Bouclé and Crepe Dress; $1,614, at MATCHESFASHION.COM

Long sleeve gold dress

Dress the Population Victoria Dress; $199, at Lulu’s

0200261005 1 1000111 17 Long Sleeve Mini Dresses To Wear on New Years Eve

Fitted dress; $90, at &OtherStories

Long sleeve mini dress

 Social Butterfly Babydoll Dress; $122, at Pixie Market

Long sleeve mini dress.

Dary Lilac Dress; $180, at Whistles

Long Sleeve Cable Knit Dress

Long Sleeve Cable Knit Dress; $79.90, at Zara

0227719001 1 1000111 17 Long Sleeve Mini Dresses To Wear on New Years Eve

Lace Dress; $175, at &OtherStories

LVER-WD36_V2

 

Lover Mia Asymmetric Dress, $1,150, at Shopbop

Long sleeve party dress.
 Diane von Furstenberg Leather Sheath; $698, at Bloomingdale’s

Topshop dress

Snake Foil Bodycon Dress; $68, at Topshop

