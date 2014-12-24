17 Long-Sleeve Mini Dresses To Wear on New Year’s Eve

Scroll To See More Images

They say how you spend New Year’s Eve is how you will spend the rest of the year, so at the very least, you better be wearing a seriously great outfit.

When it comes to celebrating the arrival of a brand new year, distressed denim, or a pants-and-shirt combo doesn’t always cut it. Rather, NYE is really the perfect excuse to frock it up, and make the most of a party dress-friendly kind of event.

This year, we’re specifically looking to the chicest, sleekest, most modern member of the dress family–the long-sleeve mini dress. There’s something about showing a whole lot of leg, tempered by sleek, long sleeves, that we just can’t look past.

You don’t need to spend thousands on a Giambattista Valli dress, like Russian street style star Elena Perminova (above), because there really is a long-sleeve mini to suit every single budget. Maybe you’re interested in flared sleeves, à la Australian designer Ellery, or perhaps an affordable black classic is more your jam. Either way, we’ve got it–and a whole lot more–when you keep scrolling.