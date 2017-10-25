StyleCaster
20 Long Sleeve Crop Tops That Let You Show a Little Skin During Fall

20 Long Sleeve Crop Tops That Let You Show a Little Skin During Fall

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Getty Images

You might associate crop tops with warm weather, but that’s the fun of wearing one when it’s cooler—it’s totally unexpected, and very sexy. Throw on one of these long sleeve ones under a scarf or jacket and you’ll be warm and cozy, but then strip it off once you get where you’re going and you have a completely different look.

Brands like Lulus, Urban Outfitters, and so many others currently carry long sleeve crop tops that pair perfectly with your go-to high-waisted jeans or denim skirt, making any outfit a bit edgier while still staying classy, of course. Click through the slideshow to shop some of the ones on our wish list.

1 of 20
Long Sleeve Crop Tops: Fishnet Layering Top

Fishnet Layering Top, $20; at Free People

Long Sleeve Crop Tops: Hooked On You Crop Top

Hooked On You Crop Top, $75; at Tobi

Long Sleeve Crop Tops: Ribbed Crisscross Crop Top

Ribbed Crisscross Crop Top, $13; at Forever 21

Long Sleeve Crop Tops: Meet Me On the Dance Floor Gold and Black Polka Dot Wrap Top

Meet Me On the Dance Floor Gold and Black Polka Dot Wrap Top, $45; at Lulus

Long Sleeve Crop Tops: Jordyn Tie Top

Jordyn Tie Top, $118; at Planet Blue

Long Sleeve Crop Tops: Camille Top

Camille Top, $89; at Endless Summer

Long Sleeve Crop Tops: Shauna Striped Off Shoulder Top

Shauna Striped Off Shoulder Top, $15; at A'GACI

Long Sleeve Crop Tops: Side Note Ribbed Crop Top

Side Note Ribbed Crop Top, $48; at Tobi

Long Sleeve Crop Tops: Stripe Mock Neck Crop Top

Stripe Mock Neck Crop Top, $9; at Forever 21

Long Sleeve Crop Tops: Haven Crop Set

Haven Crop Set, $400; at Free People

Long Sleeve Crop Tops: Stella Striped Off Shoulder Top

Stella Striped Off Shoulder Top, $19; at A'GACI

Long Sleeve Crop Tops: Cheap Monday Eminent Knit Olive Green Long Sleeve Crop Sweater

Cheap Monday Eminent Knit Olive Green Long Sleeve Crop Sweater, $75; at Lulus

Long Sleeve Crop Tops: Twinkle Long Sleeve Blouse

Twinkle Long Sleeve Blouse, $215; at Planet Blue

Long Sleeve Crop Tops: On a Roll Turtleneck Top

On a Roll Turtleneck Top, $24; at Nastygal

Long Sleeve Crop Tops: Out From Under Amelia Striped Mock Neck Top

Out From Under Amelia Striped Mock Neck Top, $39; at Urban Outfitters

Long Sleeve Crop Tops: Out From Under Madison Ribbed Long Sleeve Top

Out From Under Madison Ribbed Long Sleeve Top, $20; at Urban Outfitters

Long Sleeve Crop Tops: Project Social T Louis Black Cropped Sweatshirt

Project Social T Louis Black Cropped Sweatshirt, $68; at Lulus

Long Sleeve Crop Tops: Out From Under Zola Ribbed Tie-Back Mock Neck Top

Out From Under Zola Ribbed Tie-Back Mock Neck Top, $39; at Urban Outfitters

Long Sleeve Crop Tops: Twist-Front Cropped Shirt

Twist-Front Cropped Shirt, $18; at Forever 21

Long Sleeve Crop Tops: Hang Loose Bell Sleeve Crop Top

Hang Loose Bell Sleeve Crop Top, $48; at Tobi

