Want: A Perfect Long-Sleeve Crop Top (For Under $30)

What: A super-soft striped long-sleeve crop top that’s as wallet-friendly as it is cool.

Why: To be honest, we’ve chosen to embrace the ever-divisive crop top trend on a case-by-case basis, and this version is a definite win thanks to its basic round neck, seasonal long sleeves, and use of classic black and white.

How: Unless you’re ready to embrace Spring 2014’s full-on belly-baring trend (we still need a few months worth of crunches, thank you very much), might we suggest pairing this perfect crop top with a pair of high-waist dark jeans (we think these are the most flattering brand), black trousers, or skirt that—depending on the rise—will reveal a flattering (and chic!) sliver of midsection, or none at all if that’s your preference. A win-win, either way.

Oh, and the fact that this long-sleeve crop top clocks in at under $30, well, it’s a win-win-win.

Striped Crop Top, $29; at Mikkat Market