31 Long-Sleeve Bridesmaid Dresses Fit for Any Season—and Really, Any Occasion

Scroll To See More Images

Though there’s no single quintessential bridesmaid dress, there are some things that come to mind when you consider the genre. Light colors. Long hemlines. Tulle—and other dainty fabrics. Keep running through this mental list, and just when you think you’ve exhausted all options, I’ll remind you of another: long-sleeve bridesmaid dresses.

Long-sleeve bridesmaid dresses aren’t particularly rare or strange. They’re not the outcast of the bridesmaid dress world (as if there were such a thing). But they pop up infrequently enough that they recede to the corners of our minds. Last year, my friend threw a winter wedding, and when it came to finding bridesmaid dresses fit for colder weather, we opted for longer hemlines—not longer sleeves (or, you know, both). It’s funny to look back on, because long-sleeve clothing is an obvious choice during fall, winter, spring and even summer; in any sartorial sphere but the bridal one, long-sleeve clothing is a must.

As someone who fully appreciates the value of a sleeve (and its magical ability to render my arms more photogenic), I’m here to advocate for the underdog: Consider long-sleeve bridesmaid dresses! And even if you’re not a bride-to-be or a bridesmaid-to-be or an anything-related-to-the-wedding-to-be, consider a long-sleeve dress for your next shindig. Because seriously, they’re seasonally and aesthetically versatile—what’s not to love?

See by Chloe Frill Dress, $495 at Shopbop

A bridesmaid dress your girls will be rewearing to parties, job interviews and honestly, other peoples’ weddings.

Casa Estrella Jane Dress, $398 at Shopbop

Because sequin bridesmaid dresses are absolutely a thing—and this long-sleeve midi offers a fashion-forward way into the movement.

Lace Long-Sleeve Prom Dress, $135 at ASOS

A universally flattering silhouette in a universally flattering color—and it feels distinctly bridal.

Black Halo Loxlee Sheath Dress, $262.50 at Shopbop

Because again, longer hemlines aren’t the only way to do bridesmaid dresses at a fall/winter wedding.

I Need to Know Maxi Dress, $128 at Free People

This dress offers two important reminders. First, black bridesmaid dresses are absolutely an option. Second, not all black bridesmaid dresses are over-the-top elegant.

IRO Layer Dress, $430 at Shopbop

OK, if the bridesmaids aren’t wearing this at that wedding you’re going to this spring, you should.

C/MEO Collective Decided Dress, $225 at Shopbop

An out-of-the-box choice for an out-of-the-box bride (and a seriously fashionable pack of bridesmaids).

I Am Lola Embroidered Maxi Dress, $480 at Free People

I mean, this maxi is practically begging to attend your beach wedding.

Baum Und Pferdgarten Agi Dress, $429 at Shopbop

A super high-fashion bridesmaid dress choice—and one your bridesmaids can certainly re-wear to events for years to come.

Mara Hoffman Luna Dress, $350 at Revolve

Sexy without being over-the-top, this red maxi would make an excellent addition to any wedding.

Warehouse Long-Sleeve Midi Dress, $73 at ASOS

Turtleneck bridesmaid dresses are even rarer than long-sleeve ones, but bold brides will appreciate the opportunity to think differently.

True Decadence Allover Lace Skater Dress, $76 at ASOS

This dress was made for weddings. Seriously, I can’t imagine a better event to wear it to.

Yumi Kim Royalty Velvet Dress, $79.95 at Anthropologie

Something about yellow velvet feels so bridal-perfect—and seasonally versatile.

Lace Long-Sleeve Midi Pencil Dress, $119 at ASOS

Literally buying this dress to wear to every wedding I’m invited to.

Essentiel Antwerp Slogger Floral Dress, $362 at ASOS

A super artsy bridesmaid dress option for an equally artsy wedding.

Rhode Resort Ella Dress, $375 at Shopbop

Definitive proof long-sleeves aren’t only a fall/winter option.

Equipment Bonnie Dress, $325 at Shopbop

Your bridesmaids will be thankful you chose such a versatile dress—and in such a striking color, too.

Likely Perla Dress, $248 at Revolve

Imagine a line of these standing next to you on your big day. Perfect—right?

Shoshanna Vina Dress, $440 at Shopbop

Simple, sophisticated and totally wedding-worthy.

Sharlene Wrap Dress, $234 at Anthropologie

Ruffled, light prink silk-satin? Basically designed for wedding wear.

Jen’s Pirate Booty Lapis Maxi Dress, $180 at Revolve

Because bohemian style and long sleeves are far from mutually exclusive.

ML Monique Lhuillier Roupell Embroidered Dress, $295 at Anthropologie

Delicate without being too dainty, this long-sleeve mini offers the perfect blend of romance and edgy style.

Susana Monaco Emma Long-Sleeve Dress, $192 at Shopbop

An absolutely classic silhouette—in a bridal-classic color.

Baguy Sequin Maxi Dress, $334 at Free People

Your bridesmaids will seriously thank you for the excuse to wear this beauty.

No.6 Viola Dress, $525 at Shopbop

Not quite long sleeves, but they’re longer than they are short. And that color’s too chic to pass up.

Saloni Marissa Mini Dress, $595 at Shopbop

Three words: Pink. Sparkly. Ruffles.

Melissa Odabash Short Metallic Dress, $536 at Shopbop

Just a genuinely great, genuinely versatile dress.

Vila Floral Maxi Dress, $87 at ASOS

This black-and-white maxi offers an understated take on floral prints—and one sure not to upstage the bride.

Endless Rose Tiered Maxi Dress, $120 at Shopbop

There’s something surprisingly chic about this lace-covered, tiered maxi.

Self Portrait 3D Lili Mini Dress, $365 at Shopbop

Name a better occasion to wear this hot pink lace mini—I’ll wait.

Saloni Nina Dress, $565 at Shopbop

This floral maxi gown is just perfect. It’s perfect—I don’t even know what else to say.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.