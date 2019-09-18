Every Long Pleated Skirt We are Seriously Loving for Fall Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

I love a good maxi or midi skirt as much as the next gal. And, now that cooler weather is approaching (albeit very slowly), there are even more opportunities to wear them in the upcoming season. There’s one particular kind of skirt that’s been catching my eye lately, though, and that’s the long pleated skirt. You can go with a midi or maxi (I don’t know what you personally consider “long.” For me, it’s anything below the knee.), but you can’t go wrong with an adorable pleated skirt. They look good with knee-high boots made for walking through the fallen leaves or chunky sneakers for those casual weekend vibes. However you choose to rock a long pleated skirt this fall, you’re sure to look good as hell.

Whether you’re just trying to look cute in case you see a hottie at Trader Joe’s or you’re headed out to a fancy work function, maxi and midi pleated skirts are the ideal outfit. Your legs are covered, but free, and not stuck inside denim that’s too hot (because you know the weather is still pretty warm right now) or leggings that start to suffocate you. I’m not sure why more men don’t wear skirts, because they’re truly comfy dream. These pleated skirts require minimal effort while providing maximum style. All you need is your favorite chunky knit or lightweight turtleneck (plus some cute shoes!) and you’re good to go with an easy street-style-approved outfit. If that doesn’t convince you to wear more pleated skirts, IDK what will.

So, if you’ve been avoiding trying the long pleated skirt trend, stop it! I’ve found 13 super cute midi and maxi pleated skirts that you won’t want to take off all season long. Plus, so many of these skirts can easily carry you through winter as well, so you really have no excuse not to try one.

The colors! The tiers! This skirt can do no wrong.

I love this skirt paired with a neon sweater and booties. It’s the ultimate bright fall look.

The pop of green on this skirt is everything to me.

Light purple can be made into a fall color by adding a chunky knit sweater or some dark neutrals.

Hello, polka dots (and velvet!!!).

A classic black skirt goes with anything your heart desires.

Those fall colors, though.

Cotton candy pink is an underrated color for fall. Just add a dark teal, navy or mustard to give it that autumnal vibe.

A good playful pattern is something every wardrobe needs.

I’m in love with the color of this skirt!

Little House on the Prairie, but make it fashion.

Pattern play all autumn long.

You can never have too many black skirts.

