20 Long Floral Dresses You Need in Your Spring Wardrobe

Kristen Bousquet
by
Long Floral Dresses
20 Start slideshow

The warmer months are all about staying cool and looking chic—ideally, at the same time. And whether you’re heading to an outdoor wedding, to brunch with your girlfriends or even to the office, long floral dresses are the perfect item to have in your wardrobe to toss on whenever you want to look like you put way more effort into your outfit than you really did.

The best part about a maxi dress is that it’s the ultimate throw-on-and-go item in your closet: Most iterations are usually bold enough on their own, so you hardly need to worry about finding the jewelry to pair with them. Ahead, see all our favorite long floral dresses for spring for you to shop now.

1 of 20

Off-the-Shoulder Crinkle-Gauze Dress for Women, $45; at Old Navy

STYLESTALKER Angeles Maxi Dress, $218; at Shopbop

Long Floral Print Shirt Dress, $70; at Zara

Feel the Music Navy Blue Floral Print Maxi Dress, $89; at Lulus

Selfie Leslie Floral Maxi Dress, $58; at Forever 21

Emma Floral Maxi Romper, $48; at Francesca's

Bardot Floral Mock Wrap Dress, $119; at Bloomingdales

Gazebo Goddess Maxi Dress, $90; at Modcloth

Printed Flowing Dress, $100; at Zara

Embroidered Tulle Dress, $120; at Mango

Flower Print Button Down Maxi, $105; at Revolve

Floral Kimono Maxi Dress, $238; at Anthropologie

AEO Wrap Front Maxi Dress, $50; at American Eagle

Somedays Lovin A Little Sunshine Maxi Dress, $119; at Shopbop

Kimchi Blue Gauzy Smocked Midi Dress, $79; at Urban Outfitters

Floral Belted Maxi Dress, $158; at Banana Republic

For Love & Lemons Luciana Silk Maxi Dress, $317; at Nordstrom

Band of Gypsies Floral Print Maxi Dress, $89; at Nordstrom

Nightwalker Crepe Maxi Dress, $78; at Forever 21

Perfect Memory White Floral Print Maxi Dress, $64; at Lulus

