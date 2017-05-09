20 Long Floral Dresses You Need in Your Spring Wardrobe

The warmer months are all about staying cool and looking chic—ideally, at the same time. And whether you’re heading to an outdoor wedding, to brunch with your girlfriends or even to the office, long floral dresses are the perfect item to have in your wardrobe to toss on whenever you want to look like you put way more effort into your outfit than you really did.

The best part about a maxi dress is that it’s the ultimate throw-on-and-go item in your closet: Most iterations are usually bold enough on their own, so you hardly need to worry about finding the jewelry to pair with them. Ahead, see all our favorite long floral dresses for spring for you to shop now.