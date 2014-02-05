14 Things Only People in a Long-Distance Relationship Will Understand

Whether you live on opposite sides of the state or the opposite sides of the country, long distance relationships can be hard. They involve loads of trust, commitment, and sometimes they can become stressful (just like any other relationship). But, instead of being sad that you aren’t with your significant other, we’ve shed some positive (and hilarious) light on the LDR.

1) You’re literally attached to your phone at all times, so this happens almost daily.

2) Falling asleep on FaceTime is a nightly activity.

3) When your significant other has to get off Skype, you’re like:

4) Waiting for plane tickets to be affordable seems like an eternity.

5) It casually takes you about 3 hours to get ready for blurry FaceTime chats.

6) You’re constantly running around the airport when they come to visit.

7) .. So you can be THAT couple.

8) The night before you leave all you can think about is leaving.

9) And back at the airport when it’s actually time to leave, you’re all:

10) When you get home, it’s back to Skype. .. sigh.

11.) Suddenly, you realize that your life is basically “Dear John.”

12.) And your life is literally one big waiting game.



13.) You see couples walking down the street holding hands and you’re like:

14.) But in the end, you’re just happy that they’re yours.