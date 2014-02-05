StyleCaster
14 Things Only People in a Long-Distance Relationship Will Understand

Kristen Bousquet
Whether you live on  opposite sides of the state or the opposite sides of the country, long distance relationships can be hard. They involve loads of trust, commitment, and sometimes they can become stressful (just like any other relationship). But, instead of being sad that you aren’t with your significant other, we’ve shed some positive (and hilarious) light on the LDR.

1) You’re literally attached to your phone at all times, so this happens almost daily. 

tumblr_inline_mtwov9gMNw1ql74vt

2) Falling asleep on FaceTime is a nightly activity.

tumblr_m2g05vDxpD1rt005po1_500_large

3) When your significant other has to get off Skype, you’re like:

sad1 14 Things Only People in a Long Distance Relationship Will Understand

4) Waiting for plane tickets to be affordable seems like an eternity.

observing 14 Things Only People in a Long Distance Relationship Will Understand

5) It casually takes you about 3 hours to get ready for blurry FaceTime chats.

sexy prince 14 Things Only People in a Long Distance Relationship Will Understand

6) You’re constantly running around the airport when they come to visit.

tumblr me9c6vjb031rjxfbno1 r2 500 14 Things Only People in a Long Distance Relationship Will Understand

7) .. So you can be THAT couple.

tumblr_n0atxqHHFG1tn493yo1_500

8) The night before you leave all you can think about is leaving.

oprah sad yes 14 Things Only People in a Long Distance Relationship Will Understand

9) And back at the airport when it’s actually time to leave, you’re all:

flood 14 Things Only People in a Long Distance Relationship Will Understand

10) When you get home, it’s back to Skype. .. sigh.

tumblr_inline_mls2rzDHxz1qz4rgp

11.) Suddenly, you realize that your life is basically “Dear John.” 

tumblr inline msjx9xa4a21qz4rgp 14 Things Only People in a Long Distance Relationship Will Understand

12.) And your life is literally one big waiting game.
tumblr_mlqcoprOUf1s3lupmo1_500

13.) You see couples walking down the street holding hands and you’re like: 

disgusted 14 Things Only People in a Long Distance Relationship Will Understand

14.) But in the end, you’re just happy that they’re yours.

tumblr_mc94niqFCE1radkdxo1_500

